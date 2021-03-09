Indian zoo designed by Australian inaugurated online

A specialist in designing nature reserves, Mr Coe talks about his experience of working in Indian zoos and advises their staff to be qualified and paid well for this demanding job.





Highlights:

Renowned Australian landscape architect Jon Coe has designed Kerala's Puthur zoo

Mr Coe has designed over 80 nature reserves in 13 countries

'Indian zoo staff are not always qualified for the job': Mr Coe

Renowned Australian landscape architect Jon Coe was approached by India’s Central Zoo Authority to design the Puthur zoo in Kerala, India's southernmost state.





He has planned and designed over 80 zoos, aquaria, botanical gardens, theme parks and national parks in 13 countries.





A landscape architect, Mr Coe specialises in designing nature reserves and zoos.





Jon Coe has designed the Puthur Zoo in Kerala. Source: Supplied by Jon Coe





10-year-long journey

“We started working on this project in 2011,” Mr Coe told SBS Hindi, adding that he collaborated with an Indian firm called Idea Design.





The Puthur zoological park was inaugurated online in February. It is spread over 136.85 hectares and has 23 shelters for wild animals, a spacious parking facility, basic amenities for visitors, and a hospital for animals.





According to the Indian English daily, The Hindu , first phase of the zoo cost ₹36 crore, equivalent to approximately $479mn.





Jon Coe in action at Puthur. Source: Supplied by Jon Coe





What a zoo stands for, is important for him, says Mr Coe.





“I ask, If you're going to spend all this money to build a new zoo, what does it stand for? Why are you doing it? What's your purpose and what is it you want the public to learn from their visit," he says.





“And once that’s established, you need to make sure that everything you design and that the visitor experiences, underlines, supports and re-enforces that message," Mr Coe emphasises.





So what is Mr Coe's belief when it comes to taming the wild?





“If you're saying a tiger is this magnificent alpha-predator in the forest and then you put it in a little cage, all you're saying is like 'how powerful I am, I can control this powerful animal so I'm even more powerful'. Well, to me that's the wrong message,” explains Mr Coe.





What does he think of Indian zoos?

Mr Coe has been visiting India for over 12 years while working on the Puthur zoological park project. He had a chance to visit many other zoos and nature reserves in the country including Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan.





Sketches by Jon Coe Source: Supplied by Jon Coe





He says the Central Zoo Authority is doing a great job in maintaining zoos and other wildlife sanctuaries.





However, Mr Coe points towards some problems too.





He says animals are not taken care of by qualified persons but labourers.





“A real problem I found in India is that if you want to work in a zoo, what professional qualifications do you need? It's not enough just to be a labourer and I respect labourer, for sure, but you need special knowledge to do this. You need special training, you deserve not only a decent salary but professional respect for your knowledge and your hard work,” Mr Coe points out.





Jon Coe has spent over 10 years on this project. Source: Supplied by Jon Coe





Philosophy behind design

Mr Coe says when he designs a zoo, his goal is to gain an understanding and vision of what is the best outcome over the long term for the project.





“I try to look at it from the animals’ point of view, from the visitors’ point of view, and from the zookeepers’ and the community's point of view. So, I try to come up with a plan that's the best for all, that treats them with respect. For instance, from the animals’ point of view, basically nature is the model,” Mr Coe signs off.











