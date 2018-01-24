Indians fastest growing tourists in Australia

Source: Public Domain
Published 24 January 2018 at 8:03pm, updated 24 January 2018 at 8:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Indians have become the fastest growing tourists in Australia. Almost 300,000 Indians visited Australia last year, the numbers marking a 15% growth in numbers, making India the fastest growing market for inbound tourists visiting Australia. In overall numbers, maximum number of tourists came from New Zealand, followed by China and the US with Indians at 9th position. Indians brought in revenues of over 1.4 billion dollars for Australia in 2017. We spoke to Country Manager at Tourism Australia, Nishant Kashikar, to talk about these numbers...
