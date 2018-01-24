SBS Hindi

Indians fastest growing tourists in Australia

SBS Hindi

Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge

Source: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 January 2018 at 8:03pm, updated 24 January 2018 at 8:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Indians have become the fastest growing tourists in Australia. Almost 300,000 Indians visited Australia last year, the numbers marking a 15% growth in numbers, making India the fastest growing market for inbound tourists visiting Australia. In overall numbers, maximum number of tourists came from New Zealand, followed by China and the US with Indians at 9th position. Indians brought in revenues of over 1.4 billion dollars for Australia in 2017. We spoke to Country Manager at Tourism Australia, Nishant Kashikar, to talk about these numbers...

Published 24 January 2018 at 8:03pm, updated 24 January 2018 at 8:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023