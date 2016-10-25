Indians in Cross Cultural Marriages Rejoice Celebrating Diwali

Daniel Mookhey and wife Tasmin Source: Supplied
Published 25 October 2016
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The whole of Australia now seems to be aware of the significance of Diwali. Those of Indian origin celebrate it with great enthusiasm.Let's glimpse into the ways that Indians married to an Australian or a partner from any other culture celebrate Diwali.SBS Hindi spoke to Daniel Mookhey the first person of Indian and Hindu origin to become a Member of NSW Parliament. Daniel's wife Tasmin is a true blue Australian...
