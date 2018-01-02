India's Amazing Dancing Traffic Cop!

Popularly known as India’s Moonwalking Cop- Ranjeet Singh a proficient Traffic cop in the city of Indore has also been given names like Singham and Dabang. Ranjeet Singh controls the chaotic traffic on the crossroads of Indore while smartly striking dance movements. Heads certainly turn around in amazement and appreciation!











Speaking to SBS Hindi Ranjeet says, “My main goal is to reduce the incidence of road accidents and fatalities on the roads.” He dances or makes dancing moves because it gives him joy and he wishes to be fully immersed and happy in his job.











News about this unique Traffic Cop has gone viral along with Ranjeet Singh’s photos and videos. It’s no exaggeration then to say that he is globally well known . He has been interviewed by media channels all round India, Bangla Desh, Pakistan, UK, UAE, China and more.









