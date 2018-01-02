SBS Hindi

India's Amazing Dancing Traffic Cop!

Ranjeet Singh Source: Supplied

Published 2 January 2018 at 4:21pm, updated 2 January 2018 at 6:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Ranjeet Singh of Indore is popularly known for his dance steps while controlling traffic as a Traffic cop! His goal is not just to turn heads around but to reduce accidents and road fatalities.

Popularly known as India’s Moonwalking Cop- Ranjeet Singh a proficient Traffic cop in the city of Indore has also been given names like Singham and Dabang. Ranjeet Singh controls the chaotic traffic on the crossroads of Indore while smartly striking dance movements. Heads certainly turn around in amazement and appreciation!

 

Speaking to SBS Hindi Ranjeet says, “My main goal is to reduce the incidence of road accidents and fatalities on the roads.” He dances or makes dancing moves because it gives him joy and he wishes to be fully immersed and happy in his job.

 

News about this unique Traffic Cop has gone viral along with Ranjeet Singh’s photos and videos. It’s no exaggeration then to say that he is globally well known . He has been interviewed by media channels all round India, Bangla Desh, Pakistan, UK, UAE, China and more.

 

Ranjeet Singh’s greatest aspiration is to keep the name of India and the Tricolour aloft. I ask him whether it is tiring to dance amidst chaotic traffic, dust, rain, hot and cold weather. Ranjeet admits that it’s not easy but every time he gets tired, he looks up at the Tricoloured Indian flag. An Indian Flag is hoisted in the square where he works. When Ranjeet Singh is fatigued he looks up at the Indian flag and he gets recharged!

