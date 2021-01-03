India's COVID-19 vaccine wait over

A dry run or mock drill is being done for Covid-19 vaccine at an urban community health centre, in Ajmer on Saturday. Source: ANI/Himanshu Sharma
News in Hindi 03 January 2021 ** Two vaccines for coronavirus, Pune-based Serum Institute's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, received emergency approval from the country's drug regulator today. // ** Indoor face masks now mandatory in New South Wales as eight new COVID-19 cases recorded.
Published 3 January 2021 at 5:36pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
