India's first biofuel powered flight makes successful debut

The SpiceJet Bombardier (DHC-8) Q400 passenger plane on the tarmac of the New Delhi Airport which was flown partially by bio-fuel

Source: AAP Image/EPA/STR

Published 30 August 2018 at 3:17pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

SpiceJet airlines in India has successfully operated India's first flight using bio-fuel. SpiceJet's Bombardier Q400 aircraft took off from Dehradun this Monday and landed in Delhi 25 minutes later using 25% biofuel and 75% air turbine fuel (ATF). The biofuel for this flight was developed by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Dehradun and is made from Jatropha crop. We spoke to former Executive Director of Air India and aviation industry analyst Jitender Bhargava to know more about the implications of the success of this flight.

