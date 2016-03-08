SBS Hindi

India's Lady James Bond - Rajani Pandit

Jasoos Rajani Pandit

Jasoos Rajani Pandit Source: Supplied by Dateline

Published 8 March 2016 at 3:26pm, updated 8 March 2016 at 6:42pm
By Kumud Merani
Did you know hiring private detectives to investigate lovers infidelities or trailing erring husbands or wives is big business in India today. What would you say to a female private female detective like Rajani Pandit, who has solved more than 75,000 cases! Rajani has chosen the path less taken by women! Her anecdotes will make you laugh and cry!

Rajani Pandit has taken a path less trodden by Indian women. She is a female private detective! Rajani investigates a huge variety of cases from spying on unfaithful lovers to cheating husbands and wives having a fling on the side. She tells us that in a lot of houses there crops up a problem every now and then and people are willing to pay a private sleuth to investigate their suspicions.

Often parents seeking a partner for an arranged marriage of their children get Rajani to go and find out any sordid details or scandals about the potential partner. She has also investigated murder cases. On being asked about any particular training for the work she does Rajani says, "Detectives are born, not made."

Sometimes donning a burkha, or acting as a blind woman or even standing in as a maid servant at a household Rajani investigates her cases with a rare gusto. She tells us a hilarious story about a postman who suspected that his wife was giving him some kind of sleeping dose and while he was in deep slumber she left his bed for another!

Do tune in to hear the hilarious and amazing cases that Rajani has solved. She adds that she has solved 75,000 cases in 30 years. What an achievement Mrs Rajani Female Bond.

Tune in to Dateline tonight on SBS 1 to watch "india'sLove Detectives."

