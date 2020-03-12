India’s latest COVID-19 advisory: No entry for foreigners, OCI cardholders and visa holders

Highlights The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday called the outbreak of novel coronavirus as a ‘pandemic’.

Australia extended its travel ban to Italy on Wednesday.

More than 118,000 cases have been reported in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died, with the numbers expected to climb.

India has put in tough border control measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 outbreak as a number of infections continue to rise in the country.





From March 13, 2020, 1200 GMT, foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter India till April 15, 2020.





This includes OCI cardholders and those who hold a valid visa.





“All existing visas stand suspended till April 15 th 2020. Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance till April 15, 2020,” the Government of India advisory stated.





This travel ban, however, excludes diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visa holders.





Will Indian nationals living abroad be allowed to enter?

Indian nationals have not been banned from entering India as per the latest travel advisory.





However, those who have visited certain COVID-19 affected countries have been asked to quarantine themselves.





‘All incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after 15 th February 2020 shall be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13 th March 2020 at the port of departure.





“Incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, are advised to avoid non-essential travel and are informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days on their arrival in India,” the advisory stated.





Indian nationals have also been advised to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.





New advisory forces Australians to cancel their travel plans

The latest advisory has forced several members of the Indian community living in Australia to cancel their travel plans.





Manoj Ruhil (seated) and Monia Ruhil (standing) have cancelled their trip to India. Source: Supplied





Sydney-based Manoj Ruhil will no longer be able to travel to India despite being an Overseas Citizen of India cardholder.





“I was planning to go to Haryana, India on April 8. I received some messages in my social group this morning. I checked and found out OCI cardholders can't travel anymore,” Mr Ruhil told SBS Hindi .





“I go to India every year during this time to support my family who is into farming. It is also school holidays for my children and my birthday too. But now I won’t be able to celebrate my birthday with my family. I have cancelled my trip because of this latest travel advisory.





“It is disappointing but I am glad the Government of India has taken these steps to contain the pandemic. This will help the population of India, I believe,” Mr Ruhil said.





India so far has reported 60 cases for COVID-19.





