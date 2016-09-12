India’s ‘moonwalking’ traffic cop turns a style icon

Ranjeet Singh Source: Ranjeet Singh
Published 12 September 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 13 September 2016 at 12:30pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
One Indian traffic cops dance moves and earnest desire to brighten up peoples day in the sweltering heat has earned him an entire following: the now iconic officer moonwalks his way through his duties, controlling traffic Michael-Jackson-style. We could be looking at a whole dance revolution in traffic control, as Ranjeet Singh braves the confusing and often chaotic intersections of the central Madhya Pradesh states commercial hub, Indore. He lists Michael Jackson as an inspiration. Mr. Ranjeet Singh spoke to Harita Mehta on SBS Hindi
