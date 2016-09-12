SBS Hindi

India’s ‘moonwalking’ traffic cop turns a style icon

SBS Hindi

Ranjeet Singh

Ranjeet Singh Source: Ranjeet Singh

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 September 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 13 September 2016 at 12:30pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

One Indian traffic cops dance moves and earnest desire to brighten up peoples day in the sweltering heat has earned him an entire following: the now iconic officer moonwalks his way through his duties, controlling traffic Michael-Jackson-style. We could be looking at a whole dance revolution in traffic control, as Ranjeet Singh braves the confusing and often chaotic intersections of the central Madhya Pradesh states commercial hub, Indore. He lists Michael Jackson as an inspiration. Mr. Ranjeet Singh spoke to Harita Mehta on SBS Hindi

Published 12 September 2016 at 6:36pm, updated 13 September 2016 at 12:30pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels