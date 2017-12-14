India's most expensive TV series 'Porus' a tribute to King Puru

Source: Sony TV
Published 14 December 2017
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
India's well known TV Production House Swastik Productions has recently launched India's most expensive serial on the legendary King Puru, who is popularly known as Porus. In an Australian exclusive we spoke to the Founder of Swastik Productions, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who has written, produced and directed the magnum opus. King Puru is considered by many the earliest known defender of the boundaries of Indian Civilization. It is speculated that 'Porus' is made at an estimated budget of Rs 500Crores or around 100 million AUD. Tune in for this very special interview with the maker of this series, Siddharth Kumar Tewary.
