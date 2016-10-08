SBS Hindi

India's Repo Rate at 6 year low

Published 8 October 2016 at 7:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Reserve Bank of India has cut Repo Rate by 0.25%. The Repo Rate stands today at 6.25% which is the lowest in six years. We spoke to Associate Editor with Bankbazaar.com Avni Raja about these developments. This is the first policy announcement by RBI's new Governor Urjit Patel who took over from Raghuram Rajan.

