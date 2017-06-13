India's Street Children Publish A Newspaper

Slumdog Press- Jyoti and Shambhu look at the paper Source: Supplied By Dateline
Published 13 June 2017 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Make no mistakes! Many of the kids living on the streets of India are very talented. A group of homeless children are making their voice and aspirations heard through a newspaper called Balaknama! They are being helped by a NGO called Chetna. Can you imagine how honoured they feel when they are officially invited to major events for coverage. Kumud Merani spoke with Sanjay Gupta the Head of Chetna.
