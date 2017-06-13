SBS Hindi

India's Street Children Publish A Newspaper

SBS Hindi

Slumdog Press- Jyoti and Shambhu look at the paper

Slumdog Press- Jyoti and Shambhu look at the paper Source: Supplied By Dateline

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 June 2017 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Make no mistakes! Many of the kids living on the streets of India are very talented. A group of homeless children are making their voice and aspirations heard through a newspaper called Balaknama! They are being helped by a NGO called Chetna. Can you imagine how honoured they feel when they are officially invited to major events for coverage. Kumud Merani spoke with Sanjay Gupta the Head of Chetna.

Published 13 June 2017 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023