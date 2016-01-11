India's Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram in Oz

SBS Hindi

Minister for Tribal Affairs Mr Jual Oram

Minister for Tribal Affairs Mr Jual Oram Source: Kumud Merani

Published 11 January 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 13 January 2016 at 4:21pm
A high level Indian delegation led by Honble Minister for Tribal Affairs, Mr. Jual Oram is currently visiting Australia. They are to study the steaps taken by the Australian Govt. for the welfare of Indigenous Australians.SBS Hindi caught up with The Hon'ble Minister at a dinner hosted in honour of the delegation by His Excellency the High Commissioner of India Mr Navdeep Suri.Tune in for an exclusive interview...

