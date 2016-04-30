SBS Hindi

India's water crisis!

Published 30 April 2016 at 2:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
According to reports in the Indian media the water levels at 91 main Reservoirs in India are currently only at 22% of their capacity. To know more about these alarming water levels and the state of water tables we spoke to Environmentalist at JNU's School of Environmental Sciences Professor Saumitra Mukherjee.

