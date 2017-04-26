SBS Hindi

Indigenous designers want bigger part in urban landscape

SBS Hindi

Artist Nicole Monks

Artist Nicole Monks Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 April 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 2:51pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A group of Indigenous designers is calling for more Indigenous-led design projects across the Australian urban landscape. The designers say there needs to be a change in mentality to ensure Aboriginal voices are not excluded. A report presented by Anita Barar...

Published 26 April 2017 at 1:56pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 2:51pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Award-winning interior designer and artist Nicole Monks says Aboriginal people need to be included through the entire design process to ensure culturally appropriate content is created.

Award-winning Indigenous architect Jefa Greenaway says that contribution needs to start at an education level.

 

Mr Greenaway, a teacher at the Melbourne School of Design, says Aboriginal students are often under-represented in design fields like architecture and urban planning.

 

He says Indigenous students need to be given flexible entry levels and extra support to break into industries dominated by non-Indigenous people.

He says it is still important to teach the Indigenous design principles of sustainability and connection to country in classes with students of non-Indigenous backgrounds.

But Indigenous urban planner Timmah Ball warns there should be caution around Indigenous design created by non-Indigenous people.

 

Ms Ball works as a policy and project officer at the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.

 

She says there have been situations where Aboriginal culture has only been used to create hype, rather than to respectfully acknowledge Indigenous communities.

While Indigenous design is tied to Aboriginal culture, Ms Monks says its values are important for every Australian.

 

***

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023