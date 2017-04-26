Indigenous designers want bigger part in urban landscape

Available in other languages

Award-winning interior designer and artist Nicole Monks says Aboriginal people need to be included through the entire design process to ensure culturally appropriate content is created.





Award-winning Indigenous architect Jefa Greenaway says that contribution needs to start at an education level.











Mr Greenaway, a teacher at the Melbourne School of Design, says Aboriginal students are often under-represented in design fields like architecture and urban planning.











He says Indigenous students need to be given flexible entry levels and extra support to break into industries dominated by non-Indigenous people.





He says it is still important to teach the Indigenous design principles of sustainability and connection to country in classes with students of non-Indigenous backgrounds.





But Indigenous urban planner Timmah Ball warns there should be caution around Indigenous design created by non-Indigenous people.











Ms Ball works as a policy and project officer at the Victorian Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning.











She says there have been situations where Aboriginal culture has only been used to create hype, rather than to respectfully acknowledge Indigenous communities.





While Indigenous design is tied to Aboriginal culture, Ms Monks says its values are important for every Australian.











