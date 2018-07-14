SBS Hindi

Indigenous women in the Australian Defence Force celebrated

ADF personnel

Published 14 July 2018
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Amanda Copp
Presented by Pallavi Jain
The contribution of Indigenous women to Australia's defence services remains a little-known aspect of the nation's history but this year during NAIDOC week (8th - 15th July) celebrations, Indigenous women have received special acknowledgment for their service. Their growing influence has also been celebrated.

