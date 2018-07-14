Indigenous women in the Australian Defence Force celebrated

Source: SBS
Published 14 July 2018 at 6:25pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:43pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Amanda Copp
Presented by Pallavi Jain
The contribution of Indigenous women to Australia's defence services remains a little-known aspect of the nation's history but this year during NAIDOC week (8th - 15th July) celebrations, Indigenous women have received special acknowledgment for their service. Their growing influence has also been celebrated.
