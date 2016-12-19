SBS Hindi

Indipop Gupshup: 1990s Coolest Indian Singer - Baba Sehgal

Baba Sehgal

Baba Sehgal

Published 19 December 2016 at 12:36pm, updated 19 December 2016 at 5:11pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

1990s in India is known for bringing Indipop and creating an alternate music industry to Bollywood film music and songs. This was the time when India heard for the first time its most loved and coolest indipop rapper Baba Sehgal. Listen to Amit Sarwal's Indipop Gupshup (conversation) with Melbourne-based singer and musician Mohit Pandit on Baba Sehgal's impact on Indian music industry.

1990s in India is known for bringing Indipop and creating an alternate music industry to Bollywood film music and songs.

This was the time when India heard for the first time its most loved and coolest singer
Baba Sehgal
.

WATCH VIDEO: BARI BARSI



Baba Sehgal is credited to be India’s first professional Hindi rapper outside Bollywood.

He shot to fame with his 1992 album ‘Thanda Thanda Pani’.

WATCH VIDEO: THANDA THANDA PAANI



He is also the first Hindi/indian artist who won the MTV and Channel V award.

In 1998, Baba Sehgal made his acting debut in Bollywood film ‘Miss 420’.

WATCH VIDEO: AAJA MERI GAADI MEIN BHET JAA



Baba Sehgal is quite active in South Indian films as well.

His song 'Rukmini Rukmini' for 1992 film Roja is still unbeatable in sensous category.

WATCH VIDEO: RUKMINI RUKMINI



Today, Baba Sehgal is using social media (Facebook and Twitter) to reach out to his dedicated fan base and a whole new generation.

His 2016 single ‘Trump ka Mania’, gathered more than 3 lakh views.

WATCH VIDEO: TRUMP KA MANIA



Listen to Amit Sarwal’s Indipop Gupshup (conversation) with Melbourne-based singer and musician Mohit Pandit on Baba Sehgal’s impact on Indian music industry.

Mohit Pandit
Mohit Pandit Source: Mohit Pandit


