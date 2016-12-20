SBS Hindi

Indo-Australian Students Excel in HSC

Rohan with NSW Minister for Education Adrian Piccoli

Rohan with NSW Minister for Education Adrian Piccoli Source: Supplied

Published 20 December 2016 at 6:56pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Year after year it's a proud moment for Indo-Australians when HSC Results are announced. Among many others who have achieved outstanding results is Rohan Krishnaswamy of James Ruse Agricultural School. Rohan acquired 99.95 ATAR and plans to become a doctor serving in rural areas!Tune in to hear Rohan's chat with Kumud Merani.

