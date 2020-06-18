Twenty Indian soldiers were killed during fighting with Chinese troops in a disputed Himalayan region, India's military. It was a first deadly clash between the nuclear powers in decades.





Highlights:

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed during fighting with Chinese troops

China has not revealed details of its loss.

Both sides blame each other for the provocation.

What are India's options? Listen to this interview:

LISTEN TO Indo-China face-off: 'India's options are limited' says expert SBS Hindi 18/06/2020 08:42 Play







India's Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi said India would give a befitting reply.





“India’s integrity and sovereignty is supreme for us, and no one can stop us from defending it. Nobody should have any iota of doubt about this. India wants peace. But on provocation, India will give a befitting reply,” he said, speaking in Hindi.





However, Dr Pradeep Taneja says India's options are limited.





"China is more powerful than India. Both are nuclear powers so war is not an option. India should seek international support on the matter," he told SBS Hindi.











Both sides blamed the other for Monday's violence, which followed weeks of rising tensions over their competing territorial claims, with thousands of extra troops deployed.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter









