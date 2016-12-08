SBS Hindi

Indonesia Earthquake: Search for survivors in Aceh hampered by poor weather!

SBS Hindi

: Indonesian rescue teams search for victims after an earthquake struck Pidie Jaya district, Aceh, Indonesia

: Indonesian rescue teams search for victims after an earthquake struck Pidie Jaya district, Aceh, Indonesia Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 December 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 8 December 2016 at 4:43pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Poor weather conditions are hampering search and rescue efforts after a major earthquake in Indonesia's Aceh province. The 6.4 magnitude quake struck offshore in the early hours of the morning, with 100 people confirmed dead.The death toll continues to climb and nearly 300 people are said to be injured - more than 70 of them seriously.Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj reports………

Published 8 December 2016 at 4:41pm, updated 8 December 2016 at 4:43pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rescuers are using earth-movers and bare hands to search for survivors after an earthquake hit Aceh province on Wednesday morning.

The head of Indonesia's national disaster and relief command centre, Bambang Sulistyo, says hundreds of personnel have already been deployed.

"Now, we're trying to search for survivors trapped underneath the debris, pull them out, evacuate them as soon as possible and transfer them to a safe place."

More than 100 homes, just as many shops, and over a dozen mosques have been destroyed.

National Disaster Management Agency spokesperson Sutopo Nugroho says the number of casualties is expected to rise.

"We estimate the number of casualties will continue to rise as some of the residents are still likely under the rubble of the buildings. The search and rescue operation is still underway."

Pidie Jaya and Pidie, with a population of about 140,000, are the worst-affected districts.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered immediate assistance be sent to the region, which sits on the northern tip of Sumatra island.

Thousands of people have been forced to take refuge in mosques and temporary shelters - some separated from family members.

Earthquake victim Sulaiman says he doesn't know whether his children are safe.

"I have no idea, some of them were not at home, and they stayed at the boarding school."

Australia's Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop, says no Australians are believed to be among the victims.

"I have contacted our ambassador in Jakarta, and I urge all Australians to abide by the directions of local authorities. If anyone has concerns about family or friends in Aceh, they should seek to contact them. Otherwise, contact the Australian government's 24-hour consulate helpline on 1 300 555 135."

At least five aftershocks were felt in the hours following the earthquake. In 2004, more than 160,000 people were killed when a tsunami hit the region.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels