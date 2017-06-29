Indranil Halder - Giving Back to The Australian Education System

Indranil Halder differs with the common belief that the number of international students coming to Australia for education has decreased. He tells us that more than 500,000 international students came to Australia and the majority of them were from China and India.





Indranil himself came here as a student to study Bio Medical Science in the university of Wollongong. He talks about the challenges faced by international students like the lack of family support and fending for one. But the number of benefits of studying overseas are immense, he says, One's education acquires wider cultural perspectives. One can also make friends from various cultures. And moreover further develop oneself personally. An international education helps you to become a global citizen. Indranil however is quick to add that just an education overseas is not sufficient to become a global citizen. One needs the three 'Es' of education, experience and exposure to become a successful global citizen.





Every person who leaves their homeland becomes an ambassador of the land of their birth and so too students can help bilateral relationships, maintains Indranil. Being a strong believer of furthering education and as a token of thanks to the Australian education he received, Indranil has established the Halder-Chowdhury Macquarie Graduate School of Management (MGSM) scholarship to help talented overseas students.





















