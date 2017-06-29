Indranil Halder - Giving Back to The Australian Education System

SBS Hindi

Indranil Haldar with Ex Prime Minister John Howard

Indranil Haldar with Ex Prime Minister John Howard Source: Supplied

Published 29 June 2017 at 2:56pm, updated 29 June 2017 at 7:20pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Indranil Halder came to Australia in 1994 to study Bio Medical Science at the University of Wollongong . He talks about the challenges and benefits of being an overseas student in Australia and has also written a book "Warrior in the Sanctuary", about his journey as an International student. As a token of thanks Indranil has established the Halder Chowdhury Prize at Macquarie Graduate School of Management (MGSM)in appreciation and gratitude for the Australian Educational system.

Indranil Halder differs with the common belief that the number of international students coming to Australia for education has decreased. He tells us that more than 500,000 international students came to Australia and the majority of them were from China and India.

Indranil himself came here as a student to study Bio Medical Science in the university of Wollongong. He talks about the challenges faced by international students like the lack of family support and fending for one. But the number of benefits of studying overseas are immense, he says, One's education acquires wider cultural perspectives. One can also make friends from various cultures. And moreover further develop oneself personally. An international education helps you to become a global citizen. Indranil however is quick to add that just an education overseas is not sufficient to become a global citizen. One needs the three 'Es' of education, experience and exposure to become a successful global citizen.

Every person who leaves their homeland becomes an ambassador of the land of their birth and so too students can help bilateral relationships, maintains Indranil. Being a strong believer of furthering education and as a token of thanks to the Australian education he received, Indranil has established the Halder-Chowdhury Macquarie Graduate School of Management (MGSM) scholarship to help talented overseas students.

 

 

 

