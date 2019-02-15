Insect extinction has severe consequences

A biological conservation review claims the number of insects in the world is declining at a rapid rate, with extinction expected for 40% of the global insect population within the next decade. The review, entitled "Worldwide decline of the entomofauna: A review of its drivers" put together 73 different scientific studies on insect decline from around the world.





The authors, University of Sydney Honorary Associate Francisco Sanchez-Bayo and University of Queensland Associate Professor Kris Wyckhuys were shocked at how quickly insects are dying out around the world. Francisco Sanchez-Bayo warns the earth is headed towards its sixth record mass extinction. He says while historically extinctions have always occurred, it will be the first-time that the actions of human beings are to blame.





Over the past decade, there has been a decline of 41 per cent of insect species around the world, compared to just a 22 per cent decline in vertebrates. While a small number of insects have been able to adapt, the number dying outweighs those thriving.





The main force driving insect extinction is the heavy use of pesticides and fertilisers in the agricultural industry. Loss of insects' habitat due to urbanisation as well as climate change is also a contributing factor.





The extinction of insects will impact on other species, as many rely on insects to survive . The insect extinction will also affect humans.





It isn't too late to save the planet, if people take the review seriously. Professor Weinstein says he's hopeful the paper will ignite change and result in humans making a conscious effort to protect insects.



