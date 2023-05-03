Interest rates can go up even further this year: Dr Ameeta Jain

DISCLAIMER: We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your real estate agent or financial advisor for clear advice on your situation.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5pm every day and follow us on Fa cebook and Twitter.



LISTEN TO Victoria plans to raise age of criminal responsibility SBS Hindi 27/04/2023 06:12 Play

LISTEN TO Another hike in interest rates ahead of federal budget SBS Hindi 03/05/2023 04:38 Play