Interest rates can go up even further this year: Dr Ameeta Jain

untitled.png

Dr Ameeta Jain opines that the first-home buyers should be prepared for further rate hikes that will make the mortgages dearer. Credit: Supplied by Dr Ameeta Jain

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Dr Ameeta Jain is a senior lecturer in the Department of Finance at Deakin University. She explains how the recent interest hike was unexpected but not unjustified. The current rate is close to the average cash rate of Australia over the past decade. Here, she also shares tips for first-home buyers and provides a general outlook on the property industry in the near future.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your real estate agent or financial advisor for clear advice on your situation.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5pm every day and follow us on
Fa
cebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_270423_criminal responsibility image

Victoria plans to raise age of criminal responsibility

SBS Hindi

27/04/202306:12
LISTEN TO
hindi_030523_RBA Hike image

Another hike in interest rates ahead of federal budget

SBS Hindi

03/05/202304:38
LISTEN TO
hindi_260323_Long COVID image

Coordinated response needed for long COVID-19

SBS Hindi

26/04/202307:51
Share

Most popular

Indian chefs cooking in a professional kitchen of a gourmet restaurant

Indian restaurant owners in Australia worried by temporary skilled migrants' pay rise after migration review

08:41
A split screen showing an angry woman pounding on the wall to her neighbor

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अपने पड़ोसियों के साथ विवादों को कैसे सुलझाएं

05:21
INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID19

Australia issues travel advisory for India, says citizens need to be cautious while visiting certain areas

Balesh Dhankhar

Convicted rapist Dhankhar remains behind bars ahead of court mention on 12 May

Australia Quad

Indian PM Modi thanks his Australian counterpart for hosting Quad meeting in Sydney next month

Sad female college student holding her head and reading book.

Australian universities deny banning Indian student applications amid Indian High Commission investigation

07:06
Sharad Pawar

India report: Sharad Pawar resigns as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)

WA COVID19 BORDER

Another Australian city wants a direct flight from India

Latest podcast episodes

Treasurer Jim Chalmers says the latest gas inquiry report from ACCC highlights some "alarming" features of the east coast gas market.

बढ़ती मुद्रा दर से कैसे प्रभावित होगा आगामी फ़ेडरल बजट?

WhatsApp Image 2023-05-01 at 6.06.50 PM.jpeg

'As an actor, I am extremely greedy': Kavin Dave

Sudan unrest

SBS Hindi News 03 May 2023: Australia rescues nationals from six countries from Sudan

Sharad Pawar

India report: Sharad Pawar resigns as president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)