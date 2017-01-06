SBS Hindi

International Baccalaureate students elated as results come in

Published 6 January 2017 at 1:36pm, updated 9 January 2017 at 1:53pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Most year-12 students have had several weeks to reflect on their high-school end-of-year results. Now it's the turn of those who have been studying for the International Baccalaureate Diploma.And as ............ reports, at one Melbourne school one student managed to achieve a perfect score.

