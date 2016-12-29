International events the key influence on stock markets in 2016

Published 29 December 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 2 January 2017 at 12:25pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Australian share market was heavily influenced by international events this year, and it is likely to happen again next year.After a rollercoaster first half of 2016, shares fell below where they started after the Brexit vote -- and then again immediately after Donald Trump's election win in the United States.But that was short-lived.Once the market focused on Mr Trump's economic policies, Australian shares have risen about 9 per cent since the US election outcome.
