International scientists join forces to declare a climate emergency

A climate emergency banner is seen during a Climate Change rally outside Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Published 6 November 2019 at 4:05pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
More than 11,000 scientists worldwide have declared a 'climate emergency' in a bid to force governments to act. The group warns a lack of action to protect the environment will lead to widespread human suffering. The declaration is based on over 40 years of scientific data analysis.The data included surface temperatures, population growth, fertility rates, energy use and carbon emissions.
Published 6 November 2019 at 4:05pm
By Bethan Smoleniec
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share