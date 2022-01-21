Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
International student to award-winning entrepreneur: Nilesh Makwana has employees from 23 countries
Nilesh Makwana employs people from 23 different countries in his company. Source: SBS
Published 21 January 2022 at 5:23pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Nilesh Makwana arrived in Australia as an international student less than a decade ago with pre-printed business cards. Today he runs a successful IT company in Perth with a strong social focus. Listen to this podcast to know about his success mantras.
