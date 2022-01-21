SBS Hindi

International student to award-winning entrepreneur: Nilesh Makwana has employees from 23 countries

Makwana

Nilesh Makwana employs people from 23 different countries in his company. Source: SBS

Published 21 January 2022 at 5:23pm
By Natasha Kaul
Nilesh Makwana arrived in Australia as an international student less than a decade ago with pre-printed business cards. Today he runs a successful IT company in Perth with a strong social focus. Listen to this podcast to know about his success mantras.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.  

