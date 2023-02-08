Study warns of suicide risk among international students, seeks prevention programs

Key Points International students should have access to tailored and more mental health services, according to a new study.

Unless gaps in mental healthcare are addressed, suicides among international students will continue, the study says.

Tarang Chawla, an activist and sessional academic at Monash University, claims there is underreporting of suicide cases among Indian students and the diaspora as a whole.

According to a study recently published by the University of Melbourne and Orygen Institute, there is a lack of suicide prevention programs for international students.





The study collects relevant academic and online literature, and maps data with consultation from experts.



It follows a 2021 Victorian coroner’s report that revealed that during 2009-2019, Victoria alone recorded 47 suicides among international students, 37 of whom were Asian.





The report was commissioned after a 21-year-old international student committed suicide in 2018.





Samuel McKay, a lead author of 'Suicide Prevention for International Students: A Scoping Review' , said the number of international students who commit suicide in Australia each year remains difficult to estimate, but the Victorian Coroners Prevention Unit analysis did find that it was happening.





"The purpose of our research was to understand what was available for international students in terms of resources to prevent suicides among them," he told SBS Hindi.





"We know that this group of students who face a whole lot of stresses and challenges like living in another country, adapting to a different academic system," Mr Mckay said.





The study pointed out that the cohort faces a distinct set of stressors including language difficulties, processes of acculturation, experiences of discrimination and racism, social isolation, financial issues and academic pressure.



Signage for the University of Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE The combination of these factors can take a toll on students’ mental health, increase suicidal ideation, the study noted.





"One of the major findings was there was no evidence-based programs for preventing international student suicides, which is really a big gap," Mr Mckay said, stressing that there's a need to make available mental health services more accessible and engaging for the group.





He said international students faced a lot of barriers when it came to getting mental health care, and language was a major challenge.





"When they come to services, it may not be clear what options or pathways are available to them, it may be unclear how much it will cost or whether insurance will cover the cost, whether there might be academic repercussions or if they might lose the support of university," Mr Mckay said.



International students are also much less likely to access support services, according to a study Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images Asked what Australia needed to do to address the issue, Mr Mckay said streamlining of services and support was required.





"Right now a student might find some level of support at the university but universities might not be able to provide high level of support in an ongoing fashion for someone experiencing suicidal crisis," Mr Mckay said.





He said there was a need to offer culturally adapted services along with improved risk screening and collaborative mental health services.





Describing the issue of mental health for international students as a complex one, Mr Mckay said the aim of the study was to find gaps and provide guidance for suicide prevention policies and best practice guidelines for government, the education sector, health service providers, and other groups that service international students.





In Victoria, international students are offered welfare and support services through the Study Melbourne Hub which include confidential 24-hour, seven-day assistance and referrals to mental health services where appropriate.





A Victorian government spokesperson told SBS Hindi, “The loss of life to suicide has far-reaching impacts on loved ones and community members and we’re dedicated to reducing the incidence and impact of suicide in Victoria.”





Agreeing with the study, Tarang Chawla, an activist and sessional academic at Monash University, claimed there is underreporting of suicide cases among Indian students and the diaspora as a whole.



Tarang Chawla Credit: Tarang Chawla "In my teaching, I regularly I see the pressure international students of Indian origin experience and that they are not receiving sufficient support services to care for their mental health," he commented.





Calling for greater support, Mr Chawla said, "We can break down barriers to them seeking mental health support; however, if those services are under-resourced or non-existent, far too many Indian-origin students are left feeling isolated, trapped and depressed."





"Unfortunately, what we know of the issue does not represent the full extent of the problem facing individuals," he said.





"It is vital that the government does everything it can to provide tailored mental health services that are easily accessible with fewer waiting times," he said.





[Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 and Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800 (up to age 25). More information about mental health is available at Beyond Blue .]



