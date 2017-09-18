International students will have fun with NSW police

Cogee beach of NSW will be crowded with police force on coming Sunday, 24 th of September; for a good reason though. They will be playing soccer with international students. One of the organizers Gurnam Singh of Swamy Army says that this there will be teams of Japan, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and many other international students. Police officers will join different teams and then they will play against each other.





Source: Supplied





This is an annual event, as Gurnam explains, “We organize beach soccer in September and Cricket tournament in March. This is to break the ice between police and international students.”





There will be many opportunities for everyone to know NSW police better. Police officers will demonstrate their working along with photo opportunities. And then there will be food stalls and music too. “Swamy Army is performing too,” says Gurnam, “There will be bhangra and a lot of fun.”



