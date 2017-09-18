SBS Hindi

International students will have fun with NSW police

Beach Soccer Tournament

Beach Soccer Tournament Source: Supplied

Published 18 September 2017 at 4:16pm, updated 18 September 2017 at 4:21pm
By Vivek Asri
Available in other languages

International students in Australia will get a chance to know NSW Police closely as they will be playing together in teams. This is an initiative by NSW police to break the ice through beach soccer tournament. Here are the details...

Cogee beach of NSW will be crowded with police force on coming Sunday, 24th of September; for a good reason though. They will be playing soccer with international students. One of the organizers Gurnam Singh of Swamy Army says that this there will be teams of Japan, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and many other international students. Police officers will join different teams and then they will play against each other.

Beach Soccer
Source: Supplied


This is an annual event, as Gurnam explains, “We organize beach soccer in September and Cricket tournament in March. This is to break the ice between police and international students.”

There will be many opportunities for everyone to know NSW police better. Police officers will demonstrate their working along with photo opportunities. And then there will be food stalls and music too. “Swamy Army is performing too,” says Gurnam, “There will be bhangra and a lot of fun.”

