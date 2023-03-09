International Women's Day 2023: What barriers do CALD women writers face in their creative journey?

CALD Voices, a digital magazine, held an event on 4 March at Glenroy, Melbourne to celebrate International Women's Day.





Four women writers in the panel shared their experiences.



Ms Supriya Singh, the keynote speaker on the panel Source: SBS / Anita Barar/SBS The keynote speaker Ms Supriya Singh, the author of Domestic Economic Abuse: The Violence of Money, highlighted the loneliness which migrant women feel.





Sharing her life experiences and creative journey Ms Singh spoke about the struggles and barriers of a foreign language and identity crisis.





Rida Aleem Khan Source: Supplied / Anita Barar/SBS The event was facilitated by Ms Rida Aleem Khan, recipient of the 2018 Sir John Monash High Commendation Youth Award, and participant author of Living and Loving in Diversity.



Dr Shakira Hussein Source: SBS / Anita Barar/SBS The panellists:





Dr Shakira Hussein: Writer and researcher - the University of Melbourne. Dr Hussein is the author of the book- 'From Victims to Suspects: Muslim Women Since 9/11'.





Sharing her experience of writing, she said that many tales need to be told and so many voices need to be heard in this world.





Ms Emily Unity Source: SBS / Anita Barar/SBS Writer Emily Unity's book 'Multicultural Minds' is dedicated to raising awareness of multicultural mental health. She discussed the challenges with publishing and why she preferred to self-publish her book.





Her focus is on mental health, disability and neurodiversity.





Writer Ms Nandita Chakraborty (RIGHT) and Niru Tripathi jobs advocate from Merri-bek City Council. Source: SBS / Anita Barar/SBS Ms Nandita Chakraborty, who has written several books, spoke about the identity crisis and loneliness which women writers face and emphasised the need for better networking of women for their respective creative journeys.





Ms Chakraborty's focus is on love, identity, disability, and cross-culture.





Ms Niru Tripathi, journalist and author Source: SBS / Anita Barar/ SBS Ms Niru Tripathi who is the author of 'Pariscano' spoke about the advantages of writing in her mother language which is Nepali. She admitted being more at ease with her language rather than English.





Her focus is on women and gender equality and social and community development.





Ms Manorani Guy, founder and director of Asian Student Accommodation, and Asian Student Education called upon active participation from policymakers in creating opportunities for women to have their voices heard.





Left to Right- Facilitator Ms Rida Aleem Khan in discussion with writer Ms Niru Tripathi and Ms Nandita Chakraborty. Source: SBS / Anita Barar/ SBS The event was also attended by the Mayor of Merri-bek council Ms Angilica Ponopopolous and Ms Vivian Nguyen, chairperson of the Multicultural Commission of Victoria.



