International Yoga Day event in Melbourne

Yoga Source: Rohit Singla

Published 18 June 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:31pm
By Amit Sarwal
Available in other languages

Rohit Singla says that people from all faiths and communities participate in yoga classes and events in Melbourne.

International Yoga Day is now celebrated annually on 21 June.

This day was recognized internationally by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014.

Yoga is a popular physical, mental, and spiritual practice or discipline that originated in ancient India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UN Address suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the UNGA, on 27 September 2014 said – “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. This tradition is 5000 years old. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well-being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day."

However, this event has been marked by some controversy.

Some Left-wing and Muslim organisations protested against Surya Namaskar in Yoga as against Islam and called it saffronisation of education with a "Hindu agenda" at work.

Rohit Singla of Art of Living has been teaching yoga for the last seven years in Melbourne.

Rohit says although Yoga originated from Hinduism but it is devoid of any religious agenda.

He adds that people from all faiths and communities come to his classes and events in Melbourne in search of inner peace and better health.

Rohit says that yogic exercises are beneficial for everyone. It helps in:

  • recharging the body;

  • attaining perfect equilibrium and harmony;

  • promotes self-healing;

  • removes toxins from the body;

  • enhances focus;

  • increases self-awareness; and

  • helps in reducing stress and tension.

To know more about International Yoga Day celebrations in Melbourne, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Rohit Singla, a Melbourne-based mortgage broker and yoga teacher.

Rohit Singla Source: Rohit Singla


 

