SBS Hindi

IPL 2018 all set to begin

SBS Hindi

IPL 2018

Source: Indian Premier League (IPL) Facebook page

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 April 2018 at 7:26pm, updated 7 April 2018 at 7:35pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Indian Premier League 2018 is going to start in a few hours. We spoke to Senior Sports Journalist Chandresh Narayanan to know more about this edition and who are the players to watch out!

Published 7 April 2018 at 7:26pm, updated 7 April 2018 at 7:35pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
The 11th edition of the IPL is all set to begin in a few hours 

And the Captains with the coveted Trophy

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी

Nanda

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : नन्दा

India Bollywood

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 6 जनवरी 2023

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground