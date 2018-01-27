IPL 2018: Maximum number of cricketers from which foreign country?

Source: IPL (Indian Premier League)
Published 27 January 2018 at 4:04pm, updated 27 January 2018 at 4:07pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) starts today in Benagaluru. Over a 1000 players registered this time to take part in the event and can you guess that apart from India, players from which country have registered in maximum numbers? We spoke to Senior Sports journalist and senior correspondent with Doordarshan, Anil Thomas, to know more...
