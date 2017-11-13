SBS Hindi

Irrfan explains, how one can be 'Qarib Qarib Single'

irrfan khan

Indian actor Irrfan Khan Source: AAP Image/EPA/MAURIZIO DEGL' INNOCENTI

Published 13 November 2017 at 3:34pm, updated 13 November 2017 at 3:37pm
By विवेक आसरी
Irrfan Khan believes that his latest film ‘Qarib Qarib Single’ provides him an opportunity to challenge himself as an actor.

One of the finest actors of present times, Irrfan Khan wants to challenge himself as an actor in every film. He says, “That is the motive behind choosing any film. ‘Qarib Qarib Single’ gives me that opportunity.”

Irrfan says that it is an in-and-out comedy film. This film is directed by Tanuja Chandra who had made thrillers like Dushman and Sangharsh in the past. Irrfan thinks that Tanuja has improved a lot.

“Her strokes are finer as a story teller. Characterisation is finer. The whole experience is different.”

