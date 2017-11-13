Irrfan explains, how one can be 'Qarib Qarib Single'

One of the finest actors of present times, Irrfan Khan wants to challenge himself as an actor in every film. He says, “That is the motive behind choosing any film. ‘Qarib Qarib Single’ gives me that opportunity.”





Irrfan says that it is an in-and-out comedy film. This film is directed by Tanuja Chandra who had made thrillers like Dushman and Sangharsh in the past. Irrfan thinks that Tanuja has improved a lot.



