Is Bajirao Peshwa's Mastani Mahal Haunted?

Shaniwar Wada

Shaniwar Wada Source: Ashok Bagade

Published 12 January 2016 at 4:26pm, updated 19 January 2016 at 3:29pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Many locals believe so.

Bajirao Peshwa built a grand palace for his beloved second wife Mastani.

Bajirao Mastani
Source: Wikipedia


 

The palace was named Mastani Mahal. It was filled with mirrors, paintings, chandeliers and musical instruments. It was burnt down in a fire in 1828.

Locals claim that till today on dark moonless nights they can hear the cries of someone begging for help! 

Tune in to hear this podcast on the legendary 18th-century love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani Begum as well as about Mastani Mahal, a special palace built for Mastani begum!

