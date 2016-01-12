Is Bajirao Peshwa's Mastani Mahal Haunted?

Bajirao Peshwa built a grand palace for his beloved second wife Mastani.
Source: Wikipedia
The palace was named Mastani Mahal. It was filled with mirrors, paintings, chandeliers and musical instruments. It was burnt down in a fire in 1828.
Locals claim that till today on dark moonless nights they can hear the cries of someone begging for help!
Tune in to hear this podcast on the legendary 18th-century love story of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani Begum as well as about Mastani Mahal, a special palace built for Mastani begum!