Is cataract a key cause of blindness worldwide?

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

About 20 million people globally go blind due to cataract. This figure is questionable but cataract is a big problem!





What is a cataract?





A cataract, that often develops slowly, is a clouding of the lens in the eye, one or both, leading to a decrease in vision.





Main symptoms may include faded colors, blurry vision, halos around light, trouble with bright lights, and trouble seeing at night.





Worldwide, cataracts are the cause of half of blindness and 33% of visual impairment.





According to Dr Chandra Bala, cataracts are most commonly due to aging but may occur due to trauma or radiation exposure, be present from birth, or occur following eye surgery for other problems.





Those most at risk include people who have a family history of the eye condition and diabetes.





Other risk factors include smoking tobacco, prolonged exposure to sunlight, and alcohol.





Dr Chandra Bala suggests some preventive measures such as wearing sunglasses and not smoking.





Diagnosis of cataract is by an eye examination.





He adds that today laser surgery can easily solve the problem of cataract in a few minutes.





To know more about cataracts, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Sydney-based Ophthalmic Surgeon, Dr Chandra Bala.





Dr Chandra Bala Source: Chandra Bala



