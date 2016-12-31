SBS Hindi

IS claims lion's share of 2016's terrorist attacks

Flowers and messages at the beach of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France

Flowers and messages at the beach of the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France Source: AAP

Published 31 December 2016 at 1:36pm
By Anita Barar
2016 saw many attacks deemed as terrorism around the world, from Africa to Asia, across the Middle East and to Europe and North America. Australia uncovered alleged terrorist plot planned in Melbourne's CBD on Christmas Day. We take a look back at some of the biggest incidents to grab the headlines this year. Feature presented by Anita Barar

