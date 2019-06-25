IS fighter's children to be returned to Australia

Save The Children are responding about the children of Isis Khaled Sharrouf who have been removed from Syria and are set to return to Australia. Source: AAP
Published 25 June 2019 at 4:16pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The children of notorious Australian IS fighter Khaled Sharrouf have been rescued from a refugee camp in Syria and will be returned to Australia. They are among eight children the Australian Government and an aid agency evacuated from the al-Hawl refugee camp in north-eastern Syria on Sunday. Aid agencies are now urging the government to bring back at least 50 women and children who are still languishing inside the camp.
Published 25 June 2019 at 4:16pm
By Gloria Kalache
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share