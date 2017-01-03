SBS Hindi

Is GDP of India going down the hill with Demonetisation ?

SBS Hindi

currency

currency Source: AAP / AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 January 2017 at 5:36pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

There have been mixed opinion about the effect of Demonetisation on India's GDP. Opposition claims that GDP would be going downwards. So what is the real picture and how it would help economy. To know about all this, Anita Barar speaks with professor Raghbendra Jha , Head, Arndt-Corden Department of Economics and Rajiv Gandhi Professor of Economics. (ANU, Canberra)Tune in...

Published 3 January 2017 at 5:36pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023