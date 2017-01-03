Is GDP of India going down the hill with Demonetisation ?

currency Source: AAP / AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade
Published 3 January 2017 at 5:36pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
There have been mixed opinion about the effect of Demonetisation on India's GDP. Opposition claims that GDP would be going downwards. So what is the real picture and how it would help economy. To know about all this, Anita Barar speaks with professor Raghbendra Jha , Head, Arndt-Corden Department of Economics and Rajiv Gandhi Professor of Economics. (ANU, Canberra)Tune in...
