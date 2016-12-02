Is Government's overhaul of Permanent Residency process fair?

Peter Dutton and Malcolm Turnbull

Peter Dutton and Malcolm Turnbull Source: AAP

Published 2 December 2016 at 4:51pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
The Migrant communities are outraged by the Federal governments plan to radically change Australias permanent skilled migration system. This proposal will introduce a mandatory provisional visa before a migrant is granted a permanent residents visa.SAPACs Mr Manoj Kumar and Asian Australian Alliance convenor Molina Swaroop Asthana feel migrants should be treated with respect and equality.

