SBS Hindi

Is Indian Diaspora Under Utilized?

SBS Hindi

manjinder Singh

manjinder Singh Source: Rohini Kappadath

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 May 2017 at 5:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's Asian Business Diaspora are a rich source of innovation, enterprise and entrepreneurial ism. However their potential is not being utilized. Rohini Kappadath - Chair Multicultural Ministerial Business Advisory Council talks to Kumud Merani about the potential of Indian and Asian diaspora being under utilized. She gives us an example of a success story. Tune in for more...

Published 18 May 2017 at 5:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Diversity Council Australia estimates the Chinese diaspora in Australia to be about 1.2 million and the Indian diaspora around 610,000. These people are highly educated and often well versed for technology-intense industries. However, they do not rise to their full potential.

Rohini Kappadath holds the view that, "Our diaspora has immense potential to enhance economic engagement with Asia. Today, Australia's prosperity lies on it's ability to engage right across Asia and of course with the booming markets of India and China.

 

Diaspora can help build Transnational business networks. The Government, specially the Victorian Government is taking steps to promote multicultural entrepreneurship. Recently an Outcome Hub has been launched in Melbourne to help International students with their journey from being students to becoming founders.

 

Rohini gives us the success story of Manjinder Singh who has a Masters Degree in Information & Technology but presently drives a cab. He is willing to make a leap in the right direction and use his qualifications in the field where his skills lie.





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023