Is Indian Diaspora Under Utilized?

The Diversity Council Australia estimates the Chinese diaspora in Australia to be about 1.2 million and the Indian diaspora around 610,000. These people are highly educated and often well versed for technology-intense industries. However, they do not rise to their full potential.





Rohini Kappadath holds the view that, "Our diaspora has immense potential to enhance economic engagement with Asia. Today, Australia's prosperity lies on it's ability to engage right across Asia and of course with the booming markets of India and China.











Diaspora can help build Transnational business networks. The Government, specially the Victorian Government is taking steps to promote multicultural entrepreneurship. Recently an Outcome Hub has been launched in Melbourne to help International students with their journey from being students to becoming founders.











Rohini gives us the success story of Manjinder Singh who has a Masters Degree in Information & Technology but presently drives a cab. He is willing to make a leap in the right direction and use his qualifications in the field where his skills lie.













