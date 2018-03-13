SBS Hindi

Is Irrfan Khan OK?

Irrfan Khan poses for a portrait to promote the film "Puzzle" at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Park City, Utah.

Source: AAP-Taylor Jewell-Invision-AP

Published 13 March 2018 at 5:59pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 6:05pm
By Pallavi Jain
Superstar Irrfan Khan recently put out a tweet that indicated that he may be suffering from a 'rare disease'. Ever since then there has been intense speculation as to what could be wrong with Irrfan Khan's health. However according to media reports filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has indicated that Irrfan Khan is fine now...Tune in to know more

Irrfan Khan's recent tweet about his health that caused concern among his fans 

 This tweet was followed by this Facebook post by his wife Sutipa Sikdar 

 


 

