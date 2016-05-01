SBS Hindi

Is it cheaper to buy things now?

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_490111.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 May 2016 at 6:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to the latest figures the rate of inflation in Australia has decreased in March quarter of this year. This has taken economists completely by surprise. We spoke to Economist at Monash University Dr Vinod Mishra on what these figures really mean. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics the Consumer Price Index fell 1.7 to 1.3%. It is the first time in 7 years that the CPI fell in one quarter

Published 1 May 2016 at 6:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds