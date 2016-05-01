Is it cheaper to buy things now?

Published 1 May 2016 at 6:26pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
According to the latest figures the rate of inflation in Australia has decreased in March quarter of this year. This has taken economists completely by surprise. We spoke to Economist at Monash University Dr Vinod Mishra on what these figures really mean. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics the Consumer Price Index fell 1.7 to 1.3%. It is the first time in 7 years that the CPI fell in one quarter
