Is it time again to consider becoming a republic?

The Imperial State Crown during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Source: Getty Images
Published 28 November 2019 at 3:23pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Two decades ago, Australia voted in a referendum to keep its connection with the British monarchy and reject the proffered plan to become a republic. But republicans believe the time is right to once more raise the question of whether Australia needs a British head of state.
Published 28 November 2019 at 3:23pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Share