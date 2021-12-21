Is it time for Australia to change 'right to repair' laws?

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Woman repairing mobile phone at home, changing damaged part. Source: Getty Images
Published 21 December 2021 at 1:56pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
In a report released by the Productivity Commission, it has been found there are considerable barriers to repairing some goods in Australia. Now the federal government is considering measures aimed at making it easier for people to repair a range of products.
