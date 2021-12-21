SBS Hindi

Is it time for Australia to change 'right to repair' laws?

Woman repairing mobile phone at home, changing damaged part.

Published 21 December 2021 at 1:56pm
By Natasha Kaul
In a report released by the Productivity Commission, it has been found there are considerable barriers to repairing some goods in Australia. Now the federal government is considering measures aimed at making it easier for people to repair a range of products.

