Expert examines if early onset of periods are on the rise in young girls

"day 96: period pain" by estherase is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

The average age for women to get their first period is 12 or 13, but it can happen as young as 9, or as late as 16, as report suggests. Credit: This photo is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

In this segment, Dr Yogesh Nikam, a gynaecologist, discusses his perspectives on various topics related to women's health. These include early onset of menstruation, pelvic pain and body ache, menopause, medication, and overall well-being for women.

DISCLAIMER:We would like to inform you that the information expressed in this interview is of general nature. This information may not be appropriate for your personal circumstances - contact your Doctor or health advisor for clear advice on your situation.

Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_030823_ntfl iffm entry.mp3 image

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne shortlists Hindi short film crafted by Malayalam crew

SBS Hindi

03/08/202311:37
LISTEN TO
hindi_030823_Migrant Visa image

Additional security required for migrant workers on temporary visas

SBS Hindi

03/08/202307:28
LISTEN TO
hindi_010823_sitarPlayer_purbayen.mp3 image

Sitar player Purbayan Chatterjee asserts classical music has its own coolness

SBS Hindi

03/08/202315:44
Share

Recommended for you

08:37
Wide shot family walking through airport with son riding on luggage

Tasmania expands permanent residency opportunities for skilled migrants

09:04
Female university students working on laptop computers

International students in NSW lose access to support service as pandemic wanes

Young woman in fair - stock photo

‘Chaat frenzy’: Google’s pani puri doodle delights Australian chefs, sparks chat on social media

06:49
Male and female nurse checking senior man's blood pressure on house call

Australian visas 2023: Fast-tracked permanent residency for aged care workers recruited from overseas

06:11
Global processing times for the skilled nominated visa Subclass 190 have been reduced.

Permanent residency: Australia reduces wait time for visa subclass 190

09:37
nishad.jpg

'Desi' Voice campaign gathers support from South Asian community ahead of referendum

if23.jpg

Karthik Aryan, Karan Johar, Shabana, Bhumi Pednekar to dazzle at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

11:24
DAILY LIFE SYDNEY

Are Australian companies preparing for recession layoffs?

Latest podcast episodes

BARLEY EXPORTS CHINA TARIFFS

SBS Hindi Newsflash 08 August 2023: China scraps a controversial tariff on Australian barley

v.PNG

India report : Violence in Haryana triggers blame games among main political parties

Mumtaz

तुमको न भूल पायेंगे: मुमताज़

Entertainment India - March 2023

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 4 अगस्त 2023