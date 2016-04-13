SBS Hindi

Is there a link between Paris and Mumbai attacks?

Could there be a link between Mumbai and Paris attacks?

Could there be a link between Mumbai and Paris attacks? Source: EPA/Ian Langsdon

Published 13 April 2016 at 8:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

According to media reports Austrian authorities have allegedly detained a Pakistani man who could possibly be linked to both the Paris and Mumbai terror attacks. To know more on this issue we first spoke Samir Patil who is National Security, Ethnic Conflict and Terrorism Studies Fellow at the think tank Gateway House. We also spoke to Peshawar based Senior Pakistani journalist Zulfiqar Ali to know if there has been any official reaction to this news in Pakistan.

