Is there enough Family Violence support for multicultural communities?

Available in other languages

The announcement follows the release of Victorias first Gender Equality Strategy this week, which sets out a framework to support women and girls from all backgrounds.





South East Community Links in Springvale has received $66,000 to support the D$VERSITY program to provide financial counselling and mentoring to women at risk of economic abuse. Merri Health in Coburg has received $68,000 to support Urdu-speaking Muslim women to build leadership skills, increase social connectivity and prevent family violence.





The Victorian Immigrant and Refugee Womens Coalition in Carlton has received $66,000 to provide leadership training for multilingual women to start conversations in their communities about family safety and gender inequality.





These grants build on the 17 family violence and gender equality projects funded as part of the Governments new $16 million Capacity Building and Participation Program announced earlier this year.





Minister for Prevention of Family Violence Fiona Richardson said…..





All communities experience family violence and gender inequality differently. These grants will empower women to be leaders in their communities and create generational change.





Providing culturally appropriate, tailored support is crucial if we are to respond to the diverse needs and experiences of different communities impacted by family violence.





On the other side Minister for Multicultural Affairs Robin Scott said…





Family violence is a scourge that knows no cultural or social boundaries.



















