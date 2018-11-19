SBS Hindi

Is this Indian team's best chance to win in Australia?

Indian cricket team in Australia

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant Source: https://twitter.com/imVkohli

Published 19 November 2018 at 4:21pm, updated 20 November 2018 at 11:45am
By Vivek Kumar
Available in other languages

Indian team has arrived in Australia riding the waves of expectations and rhetorics. Although the past does not favour Virat Kohli's team, present says a lot about the Australian team. Hence the question: Is it the best chance for team India to register its first-ever series win down-under?

This article is available in Hindi.

