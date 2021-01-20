SBS Hindi

Is this Team India's biggest test win ever?

Fans flying flags and cheering during day two of the Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, 27 December, 2020

Fans flying flags and cheering during day two of the Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Source: Getty

Published 20 January 2021 at 7:23pm
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
After getting out for 36 runs at the Adelaide oval, who would have thought that India will win Gavaskar-Border trophy. India’s miraculous win against Australia will go down in history as one of the greatest Test wins ever. Vikas Awana is in conversation with sports journalist Vikrant Gupta.

