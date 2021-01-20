Is this Team India's biggest test win ever?

Fans flying flags and cheering during day two of the Test cricket match between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground Source: Getty
Published 20 January 2021
By Vikas awana
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
After getting out for 36 runs at the Adelaide oval, who would have thought that India will win Gavaskar-Border trophy. India’s miraculous win against Australia will go down in history as one of the greatest Test wins ever. Vikas Awana is in conversation with sports journalist Vikrant Gupta.
